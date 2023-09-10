Retro yachts set sail from Cowes for round-the-world race
- Published
Two hundred sailors in retro yachts are set to begin an eight-month race around the world.
Teams from across the globe set off from Cowes on the Isle of Wight for the Ocean Globe Race.
The 14 yachts have no computers, GPS or other modern technology and their crews will use sextants to navigate the 27,000 mile journey.
The race will start from the Royal Yacht Squadron start line in Cowes at 13:00 BST.
Entrant's boats must be built before 1988 and even music onboard has to come from cassette tape players.
The first stop on the race will be Cape Town in South Africa.
Ocean Globe Race founder and director Don McIntyre described it as "an epic challenge" and "a unique human adventure".
"The boats are racing under a handicap system which means the smallest boat could win," he added.
The British entry is Maiden, a yacht which made history in 1990 when its all-female crew became the first to sail the Whitbread Race, crossing the finish line second overall in their class.
The restored 58ft (17m) yacht has a new female team and skipper Heather Thomas hopes they can inspire other women.
She said: "I want to show young women around the world what they themselves are capable of with hard work and determination."
The race marks 50 years since the first Whitbread round-the-world race, which was the predecessor to the Ocean Globe Race.
Viewpoints to see the start include the beaches in Gurnard, Isle of Wight, or Lepe Beach in the New Forest.
