Isle of Wight dental patients given 'hope' by bus plan
- Published
A mobile dental bus could be part of the solution for an island's dentistry crisis, a patient watchdog has said.
The bus would come to the Isle of Wight for weeks at a time to provide access to a dentist for those who cannot see an NHS one.
It comes as Healthwatch Isle of Wight cites reports of "almost impossible searches" to find an NHS practice taking new patients on the island.
It is part of a three-pronged strategy revealed by health bosses.
The scheme includes bringing a dental bus to the island, creating a centre of dental development and ensuring fair pay for dentists.
Simon Cooper, from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB), said the situation on the Island was worse than the mainland.
He said it was also likely to worsen as people are now struggling not only to see a dentist but also to access urgent or emergency dental care.
The director of pharmacy, optometry and dentistry told the Isle of Wight Council's health and social care scrutiny committee he hoped the plans would stop the situation deteriorating.
The centre of dental development scheme would involve training more people on the island as dentists.
Fairer pay would also be offered for dentists across the island, as Mr Cooper said some were being paid different amounts but doing the same work.
Healthwatch Isle of Wight said the strategy was "hope on the horizon at last".
The proposals will go before the ICB executive in the coming months for approval.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.