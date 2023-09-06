New Forest mare killed two days after foal on same road
- Published
Four ponies died after being hit by vehicles on the same road in the space of 11 days, campaigners have said.
In one case a mare, seen standing over her foal's body, was killed two days later near the same spot, according to the New Forest Roads Awareness group.
Spokeswoman Gilly Jones said the ponies were all hit at night on a mile-long stretch of the B3054 near Pilley between 25 August and 4 September.
She urged authorities to install average speed cameras on the road.
WARNING: This article contains images some people may find upsetting.
Ms Jones said the first victim was a mare wearing a reflective collar to alert drivers.
She said a second mare was seen standing over her dead foal on 2 September, before being killed 48 hours later along with another foal.
Police said a car driver failed to stop at the scene of the final collision at Bull Hill.
Ms Jones said animal deaths could be caused by drivers failing to obey the New Forest's 40mph (64km/h) speed limit, as well as complacency.
She said: "A lot of people have this 'It will never happen to me' attitude.
"We have found quite regularly in early morning checks that drivers' speeds actually decrease as it gets light."
Ms Jones urged authorities to change the criteria needed to install average speed cameras on the road.
In July, Hampshire County Council said another New Forest road, Roger Penny Way, did not meet government criteria for speed cameras, which it said "emphasise... human injury".
New Forest Verderers, an organisation which records animals deaths, said the number so far this year was relatively low.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.