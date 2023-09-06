Bikes for cross-Europe charity ride lost in transit
- Published
A charity cycle ride across Europe has been put in jeopardy after 11 of the team's bikes were lost in transit.
The 14 cyclists from the south of England had flown to Milan with British Airways to start the Italian Job challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Cancer Research UK said it was told the bikes had since been located at Heathrow Airport and were being brought out to Italy imminently.
BA has been approached for comment.
The riders were due to join other fundraisers for the Italian Job challenge, cycling from Rome to London.
Cancer Research UK's Elisa Mitchell said the charity had been told the high-spec racing bikes were left on the tarmac at Heathrow and not loaded on to the plane bound for Milan.
She said the debacle was "really disappointing" but insisted the cyclists remained "stoic".
"Their attitude is 'it's not going to stop us - whatever is thrown at us, we will continue'," she said.
The riders involved - all of whom have had their lives touched by cancer - initially feared the challenge that has been a year in the planning would have to be cancelled.
Speaking on their arrival in Milan, Lauren Wadley from Southampton said they had been left "frustrated and worried".
"All of the training and everything could now be put to waste which is devastating for everyone," she said.
It is hoped the bikes will be on a flight to Milan later, but it has meant the first day's riding has been lost, with a support vehicle having to be diverted to pick up the bikes from the airport.
The riders are among 27 self-funded individuals and six support crew taking part in gruelling challenge of more than 1,000 miles.
They will visit six countries and climb 27,490m during the ride, dubbed The Italian Job. They are due back in Portsmouth on 16 September.
Another group taking part in the same challenge met the Pope before leaving from Rome last week.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk