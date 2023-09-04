Inquest finds no neglect in St Mary's Hospital death
- Published
"A quirky and intelligent man" died of natural causes and there was no neglect by the hospital, an inquest has concluded.
Alfred Douglas Goddard died soon after a short stay at St Mary's Hospital in Newport, Isle of Wight in August 2017.
A report found his chances of recovery "could have been improved".
After a six-years wait for an inquest, the court heard Mr Goddard's care was adequate but overall "deficiencies" meant his care was below standard.
The hearing at the Coroner's Court in Newport heard Mr Goddard, who died aged 54, was admitted to hospital on 3 August 2017 after suffering with diarrhoea and vomiting.
His conditions deteriorated and he had a cardiac arrest which led to brain injuries and a coma.
On 16 August 2017, he was admitted to the Mountbatten Hospice in Newport where he died three days later.
The hospital launched an investigation and an initial internal report was produced by Mr Michael Terry.
The court heard that in his report Mr Terry wrote he suspected that "the death of this patient was avoidable".
He also found that there were "inadequate" records on the care of the Mr Goddard.
But a second report, which followed an external investigation commissioned by the hospital, found that on the balance of probabilities Mr Goddard's cardiac arrest would not have been prevented.
Dr Chris Roseveare, who was responsible for the production of the external investigation, found that the care received by Mr Goddard initially was adequate but overall "deficiencies" led him to conclude that Mr Goddard's care was below standard.
During the inquest senior coroner Caroline Sumeray said Mr Goddard's death occurred "around about the time" that the hospital trust went into special measures.
But the hearing heard that several improvements had been made since, including better record keeping and more managers on shift.
The trust was subsequently rated good.
Ms Sumeray said she found no gross failure to provide medical attention "such that it would have prevented the event".
She recorded a verdict of death by natural causes said it took six years to hold the inquest for "very good reasons" including lockdown.
Helen Goddard, Mr Goddard's wife, described him as a quirky and intelligent man who was "robbed of a fulfilling life".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.