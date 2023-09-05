Portsmouth: Woman marks 90th birthday with charity abseil
- Published
A woman has celebrated her 90th birthday by abseiling 100m (328ft) down a landmark to raise money for charity.
Thelma Forbes, from Ottershaw, Surrey, said the descent at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower was "absolutely terrifying".
She has raised more than £2,000 for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice which has cared for several of her friends.
The former air stewardess previously completed a fundraising skydive for the hospice at the age of 75.
She said she ran into weather problems during her abseil on 26 August.
Ms Forbes said: "When I took the first few steps I thought, 'This is going to be a cakewalk.'
"Then the wind picked up and blew me about. I couldn't get my feet back on the wall. I was gasping for breath."
The 90-year-old completed the descent without mishap and is planning further adventures including a flying lesson, a zip wire experience and her first tattoo.
Thelma's daughter, Janine Forbes, said: "Mum is the most determined person I know. You may think she is a meek and mild little old lady, but she has a will of iron and once she has set her sights on something, nothing can stop her."
Hundreds of people, including the world's oldest abseiler, the late Doris Long, have made the Spinnaker Tower descent, raising more than £500,000 for charities.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.