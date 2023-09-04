Pope Francis presented with cycle jersey by charity riders
A group of charity cyclists have presented the Pope with a personalised cycling jersey before embarking on a ride from Rome to the UK.
The cyclists from the south of England received a papal blessing from Pope Francis at the Vatican ahead of their departure.
The team of 10 are taking on the 1,500-mile (2,400km) route to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Team member Andrew Gibson said the pope was "really amused" by the gift.
Calling themselves Inspired Living, they will be among 27 self-funded riders and six support crew whose lives have been touched by cancer taking part in the 17-day cycle.
They will visit six countries and climb 27,490m during the challenge, dubbed The Italian Job.
Before their departure, they took a pew at the Vatican to receive a personal blessing from the Pope.
Addressing those gathered, Pope Francis said: "I assure them of my prayers for their efforts in the fight against cancer."
The 86-year-old pontiff was in a wheelchair as he met visitors, following a hernia operation in June.
Mr Gibson, from Chilbolton near Winchester, has beaten bowel cancer and his partner has been successfully treated for melanoma.
'Good moment'
The 74-year-old said he had told the Pope about the cycle challenge before presenting him with a Cancer Research UK-logoed cycling jersey.
"I turned it round and showed him that it had his name on it and he was really amused and thanked me really enthusiastically," said.
"It was a really good moment. He then wished us luck for the ride and shook everyone's hands."
The Inspired Living team who range in age from 21 to 74 have already raised £370,000 over previous rides, reaching destinations including Gibraltar, Venice, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
Cancer Research UK's Elisa Mitchell said: "The Italian Job has taken months of preparation in both the route-planning and the physical training required to complete such a gruelling challenge.
"We are delighted that the team's ongoing efforts have been recognised by Pope Francis and thank His Holiness for his blessing as they begin their journey back to the UK."
