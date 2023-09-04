Isle of Wight's largest solar farm set for approval
- Published
Plans for the Isle of Wight's largest solar farm have been recommended for approval.
Sunny Oaks Renewable Energy Park on the outskirts of Wootton would be capable of supplying more than 5,000 homes.
Campaigners say the 27-hectare installation represents the "industrialisation" of the countryside.
The scheme by Ridge Clean Energy is due to be decided on Tuesday. If given the go-ahead, it will take six months to build.
Residents opposed to the scheme have formed a campaign group - Wootton Against Solar Panels (WASP).
Objections include the visual impact, increased noise, flood risk, loss of biodiversity and glint and glare into neighbours' homes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The proposals cover fields owned by Briddlesford Lodge Farm, near Butterfly World, which would be used for livestock grazing between July and October.
It is anticipated the solar park could generate around 20 MWh of electricity each year and operate for 40 years, supplying the network via Wootton Common substation.
A battery energy storage system would be built on the opposite side of the road.
Planning officers said it would make a significant contribution to local renewable energy generation, with positive economic, social and environmental benefits.
