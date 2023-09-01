East Cowes man arrested over year-long arson spree

Police said 11 vehicles were damaged in fires that started in July 2022

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a dozen arson attacks over the course of a year on the Isle of Wight.

The most recent fire involved a house in Princess Close, East Cowes, on 16 June.

Previously 11 vehicles were allegedly set alight in the York Avenue, Mayfield Road, Victoria Grove and Kent Avenue areas, police said.

A 56-year-old man from the town remains in custody.

Police said the fires caused damage valued at up to £400,000.

