The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sets off from Portsmouth
- Published
Sailors are set to depart on a 40,000-mile nautical race around the globe.
The Clipper Round the World Race, crewed mainly by non-professional sailors, sets off later from Portsmouth in Hampshire.
Participants have completed four weeks of training ahead of the 11-month route through treacherous seas.
Skipper Hannah Brewis said she "can't wait to tell people" about the "wild variety of places and different cultures" they would encounter.
The race is an endurance test for 11 teams, including over 700 race crew who will attempt the 40,000-nautical mile circumnavigation.
Ms Brewis said that 10m waves and big storms are some of the tough conditions that the racers would have to face.
"They're all part of the experience," she added.
The race comes with some serious health concerns as each yacht allows up to 22 paying amateurs on board.
In the race's 27-year history, there have been three fatalities, and since then organisers have been focused on safety training.
First Mate Cameron McCracken, who also took part in the race as an amateur, described the four weeks of training as "very rigorous".
"The safety's drummed into you from day one. We do man overboard drills every time we get out on the boat so safety is paramount," he said.
Race participant Fausto Prieto said the basic costs were "£52,000 for all eight legs" but he sees the expensive undertaking as "worthwhile".
The first leg sees all boats sail from Portsmouth to Puerto Sherry in Spain.
The Clipper 2023-24 Race team will also mark its first ever visit to Washington, DC, in June 2024, completing the seventh leg of the circumnavigation.