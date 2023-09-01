Fareham: Family tribute to 'adored' man killed in e-bike crash
A 56-year-old man who died after his e-bike collided with a van has been described as a "wonderful" father and grandfather.
Graham Hobbs died in hospital following the crash on Daedalus Way, Fareham, at about 22:30 BST on 16 August.
Paying tribute, his family said he was "loved by many people and brought joy to everyone around him."
The crash involved a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle at the junction with Peak Lane.
In a joint statement, Mr Hobb's family said he was "a wonderful father and grandfather... his children learnt a lot from his kindness and generosity".
They added they hoped "to be half the person he was and will spend forever trying to make him proud."
Police said they were still investigating the crash and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
