Southampton man jailed over pistol hidden in kitchen
- Published
A man has been jailed for five years and four months for keeping a "viable" illegal firearm at his home.
Police found a self-loading pistol and ammunition hidden behind a kitchen panel at a property in International Way, Southampton, on 28 February.
Jack Follett, 23, pleaded guilty to firearm possession on the first day of his trial at Southampton Crown Court.
Police said a "dangerous man has been removed from the streets of Southampton".
Det Insp Howard Broadribb said: "Perhaps most significantly is that a legitimate firearm is now not in the arms of individuals, or organised criminal networks.
"I would like to praise the hard work and dedication of the group of officers who were involved in the search team.
"They ensured that no stone was left unturned to locate the weapon."
