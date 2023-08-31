Southampton: Lorry driver asleep the wheel jailed over fatal crash
- Published
A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel and ploughed into stationary traffic killing another motorist has been jailed for four years.
Stefan-Alexandru Bloj, 34, of Osborne Road in Southsea, Hampshire, hit David Sullivan's van on the M271 in Southampton in November 2020.
The 64-year-old from Wivelsfield Green, East Sussex, died at the scene.
Bloj was previously found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a jury at Southampton Crown Court.
Mr Sullivan, a father of two with six grandchildren, was killed on the approach to the Redbridge roundabout at about 08:30 GMT on 17 November.
Police said Bloj was tired because he had been using his sleep breaks to phone his partner and watch videos.
Det Sgt Cate Paling said: "Bloj drove lorries for a living and knew the dangers of not taking designated sleep breaks.
"His selfish decision to instead use this time to watch videos on his phone meant he was completely unfit to drive through tiredness, endangering the lives of other drivers as well as his own."
Mr Sullivan's family previously said he was a "beloved husband" who would be "very sorely and sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him".
Bloj was given a two-year driving ban with an extended re-test.
