Hampshire: Funeral for last known Royal Navy Dunkirk veteran
A funeral will be held later for the last known Royal Navy veteran of Dunkirk.
Lawrence Churcher landed in France in May 1940 and returned in a ship carrying rescued soldiers including his two brothers.
After World War Two he worked for a printing firm, sold ice creams and became a football referee.
The 102-year-old attended Portsmouth FC matches from 1928 and was hailed by the club as one of its oldest fans.
Announcing his death, charity Project 71, which supports WW2 veterans, previously said he was a "truly remarkable man".
Born in Portsmouth, Hampshire, Mr Churcher, who was awarded the Legion d'Honneur, passed away at a care home in nearby Fareham just days short of his 103rd birthday, according to the charity.
In a Facebook post, Project 71 said he was the last naval veteran of the Dunkirk evacuation.
It said: "When he, together with thousands of others of the BEF (British Expeditionary Force), was ordered to pull back to the beaches, he began looking for the Hampshire Regiment in the hope of finding his two brothers, Edward and George.
"Amazingly they met each other and managed to sail back to the UK on the same ship."
Mr Churcher is reported to have said: "When my brothers found me, I just felt relief.
"There were so many soldiers there and continuous aircraft dropping bombs and strafing us, I had so many things on my mind until I got on board of our ship.
"One fella leaned on my shoulder, gave a sigh of relief and said 'Thank God we've got a Navy' and that sort of churned it up inside of me.
"We knew we had to get those soldiers back from Dunkirk."
Mr Churcher went on to serve in the Mediterranean, at D-Day and ended the war in East Asia.
