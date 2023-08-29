Van ploughs into Lymington shop on 'busiest day of year'
- Published
An ice cream parlour opened for business on the bank holiday despite a van crashing through its front window overnight.
Police were called to Toot Sweets on Lymington High Street at 00:49 BST on Monday, where they charged a 52-year-old man, from Lymington, with drink driving.
The metal railings outside the property were uprooted and the front of the listed building was severely damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Owners Rob and Diane Large said neighbours called them in the middle of the night to let them know what had happened.
Mr Large said the late August bank holiday was usually the busiest day of the year for the shop.
"It was awful, we've worked so hard to build up this business," Mrs Large said.
"I didn't feel that much emotion at first, I was in shock."
The couple created a makeshift counter away from the broken glass so they could continue to serve customers.
Mrs Large said: "We're a very small business and it's a struggle already, so we can't afford to let something like this stop us from making a living."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.