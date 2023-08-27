Southampton Pride: New focus puts 'protest back' into event
Hundreds of people marched through a city centre as part of an annual Pride festival.
Southampton Pride 2023 returned on Saturday to the Hampshire city.
The event, which has been staged for eight years, saw people from a diverse range of ages and backgrounds come together.
Organisers and visitors said it was as important as ever to be heard and "to support other people" and that protest had been a focus this year.
The event, which is one of the biggest on the city's calendar, returned to Guildhall Square, West Marlands Road and the Civic Centre car park.
LGBTQ+ activists and campaigners led a march with placards, signs and messages.
Organisers said they "have listened" and knew people wanted to "put more of the protest back into Pride".
"Pride was, is, and always will be a protest", they wrote in a statement, adding that "at a time where trans rights are being questioned, denied and demolished on a daily basis, standing up and being heard is just as important as ever."
Celebration of life
Kelly Hudson said showing support was important "because nowadays people don't believe in certain people".
"I live down the road and I'm here for the music and to meet new people," she said.
"I do get bullied for being in a wheelchair and coming to things, and because I support drag queens."
Lee Giles was brought up in Southampton and comes to Pride every year with friends "to support other people" and "meet new friends".
Eve, Joan and Rose are part of the Southampton lesbian social group who "make sure there is a safe space for queer women".
Celebrating Pride to them was "a celebration of life, really", Joan said.