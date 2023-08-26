In pictures: Victorious Festival under way in Portsmouth

Thousands of music lovers are flocking to The Common and Castle Field in Southsea, Portsmouth where Victorious Festival is taking place.

The seaside event began on Friday and runs until Sunday.

Despite downpours of rain and train travel disruptions, organisers are expecting about 170,000 visitors over the weekend.

Some of the artists on Friday were Jamiroquai, Pete Tong, Jake Bugg and fans are looking forward to see Natalie Imbruglia, Ellie Goulding and Kasabian amongst the upcoming acts.

Rain and travel disruptions did not dampen the enthusiasm of music lovers
About 170,000 visitors are expected over the weekend
Jamiroquai played their greatest hits including Space Cowboy and Virtual Insanity on the main stage
DJ Pete Tong performed his Ibiza Classics with a 50-piece orchestra
Mae Mueller also took to the stage on Friday...
...as well as the afternoon special guests, Blossoms
The festival hosts Friday comedy guests as well - Omid Djalili entertained the audience on Friday
Away from the main stages, the Kids' Arena features free attractions like and fairground rides
The England women's national beach soccer team also shared the festival mood with fans
Fireworks that lit up the festival skies were also part of the show

