Portsmouth: Girl, 8, dies after fall from tower block flat
An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony at a tower block.
Police were called at 18:50 BST on Thursday to Wingfield Street in Portsmouth, Hampshire.
The child was treated by ambulance paramedics but was later pronounced dead, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody.
Police said the girl's family had been informed.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died.
"Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct inquiries.
"Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling. "
