Swimming pool proposed for island's new sea defences
- Published
A million-pound, Olympic-sized sea pool is being proposed as part of an Isle of Wight seafront regeneration project.
Swim The Wight, a social enterprise, is fronting plans to build an accessible pool in the sea defences at Yaverland.
The Environment Agency is currently considering options for the area as it looks to replace ageing sea defences.
The group, which works to make sea swimming accessible, said the facility would help people become more comfortable and safe in the sea.
The proposal for a wave-shaped, sustainable, eco pool would be suitable for triathletes, local swimming groups and the general public, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Project leader Sue Barker said it would be accessible from both the esplanade and beach with a ramp to access the pool.
Swim The Wight has launched a survey asking residents for their views on the proposals.
The plans also include a science centre, which could provide real-time water quality testing.
The group has already been working with Southern Water to monitor the quality of the water in the bay.
If nothing is done to fix the sea defences, it is estimated they could be breached within the next five to 10 years.
The Environment Agency will be consulting residents later this year and Swim The Wight is hopeful a sea pool will be included.
The group is working with architect Chris Romer-Lee, of Studio Octopi, who has designed pools in Scotland and Ireland and is currently working on a floating pool for the River Thames in London.
It is also using the expertise of local ecological engineers Artecology, based in Sandown, who create regenerative environments for marine wildlife.
