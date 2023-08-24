Victorious Festival: Road closures warning for around festival site
- Published
Seafront roads and car parks have been closed as preparations get underway for the Victorious Festival.
The three-day event is being held on The Common and Castle Field, Southsea, Portsmouth from Friday.
The D-Day Story car park has been closed and parking spaces in the Clarence Esplanade area will be used as temporary taxi and shuttle bus stops.
Drivers who park within the festival area - marked out by signs - will have their vehicle towed away.
The festival, which expects to attract over 170,000 people over the three days, runs until Sunday.
Portsmouth City Council said sections of roads near the festival will also be closed during the day "when needed" to allow large numbers of people to access the site.
At the end of the event each day roads will also shut "to keep everyone safe while large numbers of people leave at once, if this happens they will be reopened as soon as it safe," the council added.
Train travel to the city will be severely disrupted by a strike by members of the RMT union on Saturday affecting 14 train firms.
A planned strike by First Bus services over the festival weekend has been cancelled.
Jamiroquai and Kasabian will top the bill on the Friday and Saturday with Mumford and Sons set close the festival on Sunday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.