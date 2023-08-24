Hampshire's Scarlett Hale accepted on to ECB talent pathway
An 18-year-old who recently became the youngest person to umpire an international cricket game has moved closer to her dream of becoming a professional.
Scarlett Hale, from Hampshire, has been accepted on to the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) talent pathway.
She said she loves umpiring because "every game is different".
Initially a player at Basingstoke Cricket Club, Ms Hale umpired her first game aged 12.
She began playing aged eight, but prioritised umpiring following a serious injury that kept her from playing.
Ms Hale said she prefers umpiring because "you're always involved", adding that she likes "being faced with challenge and pressure".
"I used to watch cricket and just focus on the players, and now I go to a match and am just drawn towards the umpires," she said.
Following a tour of Rwanda in February, she was invited back to the country to umpire in the Kwibuka Women's T20 International Tournament.
This included officiating the tournament opener, Rwanda against Botswana.
She said she still has not got her "head around" that this made her the youngest person to umpire an international match.
In the summer Ms Hale often gives up both days of the weekend to umpire both men's and women's cricket.
She said: "My friends think it's strange that I'm always focussed on that."
Mrs Hale said her goal is to umpire a professional game, and "show people you can do more than just play cricket".
She added: "People aren't used to seeing young female umpires, just young umpires in general really, and I think its taken people a bit of getting used to."
Cricket games can hinge on the decisions of the officials, but Ms Hale said her "hardest decision" is "if I wear a jacket or not".
