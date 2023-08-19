Police appeal as cyclist dies after Fareham collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a van in Fareham.
The 56-year-old man was fatally injured while riding an electric bicycle along Daedalus Way.
He was involved in a collision with a white Renault Trafic, near the junction with Peak Lane on Wednesday at about 22:30 BST, and later taken to hospital.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed the man later died from his injuries and the force is now appealing for witnesses.
The spokesperson said the cyclist's family had been made aware of what had happened and are being supported by specialist officers.
In a statement, the force added: "We are continuing our enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision.
"If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, then please get in touch."
