St Mary Bourne solar park: Plans to power 7,200 homes submitted
Plans for a solar park capable of producing enough power for over 7,200 homes have been submitted.
Developer BSR Energy wants to build the park on 34.8 hectares of agricultural land at St Mary Bourne village, near Andover, Hampshire.
If it gets the go-ahead the park would be built over six months in 2027 and remain in place for up to 40 years.
BSR Energy said the build was unable to go ahead sooner due to planned upgrades in the local area by National Grid.
A decision by Basingstoke and Deane District Council is expected by November.
