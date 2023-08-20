Southern Brave: Cricketer Jafer Chohan inspires young players
A leading cricketer has led a session at a mosque to help encourage more young people into the sport.
Jafer Chohan, who plays in the 100 for Hampshire-based Southern Brave, took part in an event at the Medina Mosque in Southampton.
The initiative was run by community cricket programme Wicketz, which uses sport to help young people to improve their lives.
Mr Chohan said: "I want to be a role model for kids like these."
"When I was young there was always a feeling like life might be a little bit tougher, I might not be able to get to where I want because of my background," he added.
"Programmes like this are making everything so much more inclusive."
Iqrar was one of the young people taking part in the event: "My life is cricket. He [Jafer Chohan] is my role model because I'm a leg spinner, he's a leg spinner and he's helped me a lot today with what I need to do to take my game to the next level."
Zaki said meeting Mr Chohan "was a dream come true" and added: "It's inspiring to see someone from a similar background to us.
"To see him on the world stage is important for us and gives us a belief that inspires us."
Greater diversity is something cricket is striving for, in light of a recent report from The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, and programmes like this hope to address the issue.
Wicketz Cricket Coach Sara Yasin said: "To have someone, like Jafar, who plays for Southern Brave, someone they can look up to who looks like them - it really does mean something to them."
Mr Chohan added: "I want be a role model for kids like these and show them, I've achieved my goals and if a couple of them think they can, that's amazing"
