Plans for new Andover sewage treatment plant submitted
- Published
Plans for new liquid waste treatment plant to relieve the pressure on local sewage works have been submitted.
Draintech Tankers has put in the proposal for a new facility at land at Cowdown Lane in Andover, off the A303.
The storage facility would act as a holding tank to relieve pressure at peak times.
Currently tanker businesses are often being turned away from busy local sewage treatment works, the application said.
It said the lack of local facilities means tankers are driving further, creating inefficiencies and contributing to the climate emergency.
The proposal includes simple porta cabins for office staff, a main building similar to a steel barn-style structure, and hardstanding area for lorry turning and parking.
The waste sludge would be separated on-site into settled waste sludge and "liquid supernatant".
After that the two types of sewage would be transported to Fullerton Southern Water, which is 3km southwest of the proposed site.
Building work would be limited to Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 18:00, and on Saturday from 07:30 to 13:00.
Hampshire County Council is holding a public consultation until 15 September.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.