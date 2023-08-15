Family pays tribute to dad who died in M27 crash near Romsey
- Published
The family of a man who died in a crash on the M27 on the way to a football match with his six-year-old son said he will be "deeply missed".
Simon Jaines, 35, from Bradford, was driving a black BMW 330E which was involved in a crash with a white Ford Fiesta and the barrier near Romsey.
Hampshire police were called to between junctions two and three of the motorway at about 13:15 BST on Friday.
Mr Jaines was pronounced dead at the scene and his son had minor injuries.
The pair were on the way to a "boys' weekend away" to see the football, as Mr Jaines was an avid West Ham fan.
But following the crash with the Ford Fiesta, Mr Jaines' BMW left the road and hit the nearside verge on the westbound carriageway.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary shut part of the M27 for hours, causing major tailbacks.
In a tribute, Mr Jaines' family described him as kind, funny and witty, with "some questionable dance moves".
They said: "What was supposed to just be a fun boys' weekend away to watch the footy has ended in a complete tragedy.
"We are all completely devastated and words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling right now."
They added they were grateful that his son walked away, and no one else was injured.
The force urged anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.