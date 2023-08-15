Four people accused of posing as police in New Forest village
Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of posing as police officers and having fake guns.
They have been accused of approaching a member of the public in the New Forest's Picket Post car park in Burley on Sunday night.
Hampshire police said officers who stopped a car travelling on the A3025 in Southampton seized two replica guns.
The arrested men are in their 30s and from Southampton, Bishopstoke and Hedge End. The boy, 17, is from Netley Abbey.
They are all being held on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and impersonating a police officer.
