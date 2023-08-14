Southampton: Biker, 19, killed in crash with parked vehicles
A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash with several vehicles parked along a road.
The crash happened on Portswood Road, Southampton, shortly before 04:50 BST.
The biker, from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. Police said his family was being supported by specialist officers.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers want to speak to witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage.
The road was closed on Monday morning but has since reopened.
