Fareham: Unexplained death ruled not suspicious
- Published
The unexplained death of a 39-year-old man from Fareham has been deemed not suspicious by police.
Hampshire Police said it was alerted by Southampton General Hospital on Friday that it was treating a man for serious injuries. He later died in hospital.
A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said they had both been released and faced no further action.
Police had previously appealed for witnesses who were in the Trinity Street junction area of West Street in Fareham between 00:30 BST and 01:30 on Friday.
Officers investigating the incident said on Saturday they had now been able to determine that the man's death was not suspicious and ruled out any third party involvement.