Long tailbacks after two-vehicle crash on M27 in Hampshire

M27Google
Drivers were being urged to re-route their journey following the crash near Romsey

A serious crash on the M27 has caused major road delays in Hampshire.

The incident involved two vehicles between junctions two and three at about 13:15 BST near Romsey.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has closed the westbound carriageway and are asking drivers to avoid the area. It has caused major delays across the Southampton area.

An investigation into the collision is being carried out and emergency services are in attendance.

