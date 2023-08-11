Jo Sheen: Marine unit deployed to search the Solent
A police marine unit has continued the search for a mother-of-three who went missing almost four years ago.
Hampshire Constabulary deployed officers to search the Solent last month in attempt to find Jo Sheen, who was last seen on 5 December 2019
But a force spokesperson said "nothing of note was located" during the search.
Ms Sheen's disappearance from Southampton has never been explained, despite five arrests being made on suspicion of her murder.
The last confirmed sighting of Ms Sheen was when she travelled to Southampton from Fareham.
A few days before, the 44-year-old was seen by a police officer on 30 November in Southampton's Newtown Nicholstown area.
In 2020, five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Three men from Southampton, one man from Basingstoke and a woman from Southampton were all released with no further action.
Releasing a film to appeal for information, Det Insp Toby Elcock said Ms Sheen was "known by her family and friends as JoJo or Little Jo".
He said despite an extensive investigation, including a search of Southampton's Empress Road, "an area we know Jo spent a lot of her time, we still do not know what happened to Jo or where she is".
Ms Sheen was about 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with long dark brown hair, and was officially reported missing on 22 February after no-one had heard from her.
Police said it was not unusual for Ms Sheen - who did not have a permanent place of address, vehicle or a bank account - to occasionally not make contact with friends and loved ones for some weeks.
