Simon Parkes: Fresh search for sailor missing for 36 years
Police have made fresh searches in Gibraltar linked to the disappearance of a Royal Navy sailor 36 years ago.
Simon Parkes was last seen in 1986 when his ship was docked in the territory while on its way back to Portsmouth.
A huge search operation was launched for the 18-year-old, whose parents are still searching for answers.
Hampshire Constabulary said a new line of inquiry led to nine officers being deployed to Gibraltar to undertake excavation work at Town Range car park.
The latest efforts to find the radio operator, who was from Kingswood near Bristol, were undertaken between Monday and Thursday and did not unearth anything to assist with the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards, who is overseeing the investigation, said: "Based on new information specialist officers have spent four days in Gibraltar following a potential new line of inquiry.
"We have excavated a small area at Town Range Car Park, around and inside of, some water tanks and have assessed the material removed.
"Disappointingly we have not identified anything that helps to move the investigation into Simon's disappearance forward.
"There is no intention to expand our search area or move to other locations at this time. However it is important to stress that our investigation does remain ongoing."
'Laid some flowers'
He said Mr Parkes' parents had been informed of the latest developments,
"We know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will bring them the answers they so desperately want," he added.
"Following the operational activity our officers visited the memorial site for Simon and laid some flowers to show our support to his family"
His disappearance has previously been part of investigations by Hampshire Constabulary into serial killer Allan Grimson, a former petty officer, who was jailed for life for the murder of two young men and who was on board HMS Illustrious at the same time as Mr Parkes.
Grimson was jailed in 2001 at Winchester Crown Court for the murders of naval rating Nicholas Wright, 18, from Leicestershire, and barman Sion Jenkins, from Newbury in Berkshire.
He has always denied being involved in the disappearance of Mr Parkes.
The latest police searched follow previous visits by detectives, including digs at the cemetery in the British Overseas Territory.