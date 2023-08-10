The Prodigy pulls out of Boomtown Fair festival
- Published
The Prodigy have pulled out of headlining a Winchester festival at the last minute for medical reasons.
The band was due to perform at the four-day Boomtown Fair, at the Matterley Estate, on Sunday.
But festival organisers said they were "gutted" but the band had to cancel its set after vocalist Maxim suffered a back injury.
The line up of the festival, which takes place between 9 and 13 August, is being adjusted.
The electronic dance music group, famous for its songs Firestarter and Omen, was booked to play on the Grand Central stage on Sunday night.
But in a statement the festival team said: "There is no easy way to say this. The Prodigy can no longer play at Boomtown 2023.
"Maxim has suffered a back injury and is unable to perform following medical advice.
"We and the band are gutted and know you will be feeling the same."
Boomtown Fair said it hoped to host the band at next year's festival instead.
The festival team has asked punters to check the Woov app for line-up updates and changes.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.