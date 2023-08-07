Placenta find: CCTV image of potential witness released
Police trying to find a mother and newborn baby after a human placenta was found near a hospital have released a CCTV image of a potential witness.
The discovery was made on a path near the Spire and General hospitals, off Dale Road in Southampton, on 21 June.
The CCTV image shows a man in the Dale Road/Holly Brook Park area on 1 July.
Det Ch Insp Elizabeth Pirie said she remained "extremely concerned" for the mother's welfare.
The placenta was discovered by two members of the public and reported to police - tests later confirmed it was human.
It prompted urgent pleas from police, as well as midwives at Princess Anne Hospital, for the new mother to come forward and seek help.
The woman is thought to have given birth between 17 and 21 June.
Police said they were issuing the image of the man after reviewing large amounts of CCTV footage covering a number of days.
They urged him to get in touch, along with anyone with concerns for a girl or woman they know.
Det Ch Insp Pirie said: "Our number one priority is the welfare of both the mother and child involved, and as such we need anyone with concerns for a girl or woman they know to make contact with us.
"We recognise that the mother may be fearful of identifying herself and she needs your help to get the care she and her baby desperately need.
A 30-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child on 3 July was later released with no further action.
