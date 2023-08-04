Portsmouth stabbing: Man charged with murder
- Published
A 23-year-old man who was arrested after the death of a "dedicated and popular" college student has been charged with murder.
Aimen Ahmed, 18, died shortly after 23:00 BST in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth on Saturday.
Donnell Charles, of St Peters Grove in Southsea, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear in court on Monday.
Mr Ahmed was treated by officers and paramedics but died a short time after being found on the steps of the Guildhall.
In a statement, City of Portsmouth College said Mr Ahmed was a "dedicated and popular student" whose death was "devastating".
He was studying an ESOL course, English for speakers of other languages, at Highbury Campus.
"News of the tragedy has had a profound impact on his classmates and tutors across the college," principal Katy Quinn said, adding that additional counselling and support had been made available to anyone who needed it.
Mr Ahmed's foster family described the 18-year-old as "a boy with dreams and determination".
Previously three teenagers were released and face no further action.
Mr Charles appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday and remains in custody.
