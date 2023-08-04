Plea to New Forest visitors after foal injured by metal flask
A pony has been injured after getting a metal flask stuck on her hoof at a national park.
The foal's plight has led to commoners based on the land in the New Forest, Hampshire, to call on visitors to take their rubbish home and avoid more animals being harmed.
She was spotted limping with the Doctor Who-themed metal cup attached to her leg by a member of the public.
Owner Jenny Tillyer said it was "distressing" to see her "hobbling".
As a New Forest commoner, Ms Tillyer owns livestock on the national park, including the injured foal, known as Blackwell Knight Night.
More than 8,000 ponies, cattle and donkeys graze in the New Forest.
Ms Tillyer told the BBC: "I was able to catch the mother... then walk the mare and the foal quietly along to a pound where we could get hold of the foal enough to work this cup off of her foot."
She added: "It now looks like it's coming into an abscess caused by the pressure.
"So I had hoped she'd be alright by now, but she's got to have a little bit more care and real close attention."
Discussing the litter, she said the livestock "eat it, they tread on it... it's unsightly, it's unpleasant to look at, it's just not necessary. Why do people do it? I don't know."
Gilly Jones, another commoner, said: "The cup was actually metal and her little foot got in and was pushed further and further down.
"Unluckily for Blackwell Knight Night it's a Doctor Who mug, and this isn't a Tardis mug, and fortunately it's smaller on the inside than it is on the outside."
She said there was regular litter-picking on the site but called the issue a "huge problem", with instances of cows chewing on bits of tent and plastic bottles, and takeaways and plastic bags full of rubbish left behind.
She pleaded with visitors to "just leave footprints" and be respectful of the animals.
"They live their best lives out here, basically being oversized lawnmowers - they're the architects of the New Forest," she explained.
