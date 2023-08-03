Final designs for seafront redevelopment approved
Detailed plans to revamp a Hampshire seafront have been given the go-ahead.
New seating areas, lighting and a play area will be created between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier in Southsea.
The scheme will be part of the ongoing sea defences work.
The latest proposals have been approved by Portsmouth City Council. Planners said the plans provided "resistance to the harsh exposed coastal conditions of Southsea".
Councillor Lee Hunt said the work was needed.
"Sea levels are rising and this work is happening because we have to do it otherwise water's going to come over the top and people's homes will be ruined," he added.
