Final designs for seafront redevelopment approved

:A CGI of the planned new seafront area between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier.Coastal Partners
The new designs for the seafront in Southsea were revealed recently
By Josh Wright
Local Democracy Reporting Service

Detailed plans to revamp a Hampshire seafront have been given the go-ahead.

New seating areas, lighting and a play area will be created between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier in Southsea.

The scheme will be part of the ongoing sea defences work.

The latest proposals have been approved by Portsmouth City Council. Planners said the plans provided "resistance to the harsh exposed coastal conditions of Southsea".

Councillor Lee Hunt said the work was needed.

"Sea levels are rising and this work is happening because we have to do it otherwise water's going to come over the top and people's homes will be ruined," he added.

Coastal Partners
The latest designs followed a consultation with residents and businesses, the council said
Coastal Partners
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who opposed the original planning application, said he had been "greatly reassured" by the latest plans
Coastal Partners
Approval of the latest plans was given in line with the recommendation of a report by city council planning officers, who praised the designs
Coastal Partners
Councillors agreed to delegate decisions on proposals for the management of construction traffic to planning officers

