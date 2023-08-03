Hampshire: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car
- Published
A man has died after his motorbike and a car crashed in Hampshire.
The incident - which involved a blue Suzuki motorbike and a black Jaguar F-Pace - happened on the A339, near Alton, at 13:50 BST on Tuesday.
A 38-year-old man from Basingstoke died from his injuries and his family is being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force is asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call 101.
