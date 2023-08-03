Titchfield Haven visitor centre to be sold after community bids fail
A visitor centre in a nature reserve is to be sold despite offers from local groups to take over management.
Haven House at Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, near Fareham, will be sold by Hampshire County Council in September.
Two separate groups submitted plans to take over the running of the centre.
But a council report said both proposals were not "viable or fully costed", and the sale has since been approved.
The visitors centre was closed in December, with the council saying at the time the move would "tackle a projected £1.8m funding gap" over the next three years.
Thousands of local residents voiced their objections to the sale when the plan was first proposed.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) and Titchfield Haven Community Hub (THCH) both offered to take over the now-closed visitors centre.
Lynn Murray, director of THCH, told the council meeting that "we are not the amateurs that I suspect you and your bosses think we are", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
She added: "We deserve to have our proposal treated with professional courtesy and respect, instead of having the proposals rejected outright without any evidence and without even any attempt of dialogue."
Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, said the council's decision not to engage with campaigners was a "huge error".
She also said that residents were "devastated by the decision", and that one had told her the sale is like "breaking up with a partner and not wanting them to go with anybody else".
But councillor Russell Oppenheimer, the executive member for countryside and regulatory services, said the THCH proposal was "unrealistic" and did not address the investment requirements set by the council.
Council officers said they had left the door open for other take over proposals, agreeing that any viable take-over will be considerd.
