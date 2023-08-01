Southampton house fire was 'likely' due to electrical fault
A fire in a Southampton neighbourhood was likely due to an electrical fault, the fire service said.
Emergency services were called to a terraced house in Milton Road at about 15:10 BST on 29 July.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said fire investigation officers inspected the site and found "the most likely cause" of the blaze was an electrical fault.
A man previously arrested has since been released.
The 31-year-old from Southampton was initially arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He will face no further action.
