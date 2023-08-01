Isle of Wight: Hygiene checks overdue at hundreds of eateries
Not enough food hygiene inspections are being carried out on the Isle of Wight.
There are 247 food-serving, making or selling premises that have not recently been checked by Isle of Wight Council.
The authority has had to prioritise high-risk food outlets after a struggle to find qualified officers, which was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it was "assured" by the council's plans to fix the backlog.
Isle of Wight Council cabinet member Karen Lucioni said the service lost money and staff during the pandemic.
But she added there were now more officers in training to help rectify the situation.
The FSA specifies how long there should be between inspections - ranging from six months to every three years - based on their risk rating.
When assessed, food businesses are given a rating of zero to five, which they can then display in their windows and on websites to show customers how well they comply with food law.
Some councillors expressed "serious concern" about the situation, fearing the negative publicity of a food poisoning story could affect tourism on the island, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
But the FSA said it was satisfied by the council's plans to address the issue.
