Portsmouth: Fourth murder arrest over teen stab death

Two police officers at the siteBBC
Police set up a cordon in Guildhall Square

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed by a stranger in a city square.

The teenager died on the steps of Portsmouth's Guildhall shortly after 23:00 BST on Saturday, police said.

The victim was stabbed by another man he did not know, detectives added.

The latest suspect - a 23-year-old Portsmouth man - remains in custody. Previously three teenagers were released and face no further action.

Police said officers and paramedics treated the 18-year-old but he died a short time after being found.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and mobile phone footage from Guildhall Square and Guildhall Walk at about 23:00.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.