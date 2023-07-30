Portsmouth: Man found dead in Guildhall Square
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was found dead in a city centre square.
Police were called to Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, at 23:00 BST on Saturday.
Three boys aged 15, 16 and 17 years old were initially arrested on suspicion of murder - but they have since been released with no further action.
Hampshire Constabulary said they understood the man's death would be "concerning" for residents and officers would remain at the site on Sunday.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.