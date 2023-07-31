Hampshire: Plans for hundreds of homes unveiled
Hundreds of new homes could be built at a Hampshire site.
Developer Dandara Southern Limited has submitted plans for 628 homes on land to the east of Purbrook, near Havant South Downs College.
A community centre, allotments, public open spaces and play areas are also included in the proposals which have been submitted to Havant Borough Council.
A public consultation is under way and will close on 1 November.
The Littlepark Roman Villa, classified as a scheduled ancient monument, is located in the north-eastern section of the site.
According to planning documents, the proposed development will have no direct impact on the heritage assets.
