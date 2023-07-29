Southampton house fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested following a house fire in Southampton.
Firefighters were called to a terraced house in Milton Road at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.
Residents were evacuated and no-one was injured. The fire was extinguished within an hour, the fire service said.
A 31-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed.
Crews from Hightown and St Mary's fire stations were sent to tackle the blaze, according to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.
