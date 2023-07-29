Dogs for Autism centre opens after DIY SOS-style revamp
A new training centre for dogs that support people with autism has opened after volunteers carried out a DIY SOS-style renovation of a disused building.
Dogs for Autism needed help renovating the site in Alton, Hampshire, and received help from a community of Volkswagen (VW) enthusiasts.
More than 40 of the motoring group then set to work to complete the project.
The charity hopes it will now provide more people with the unique support the specially trained animals can provide.
It takes two years to train a dog at a cost of £25,000.
The idea to help with the new centre began when the VW group heard about Dogs for Autism's plight and decided to use their Run the Ring event to help raise the necessary funds.
It usually involves the enthusiasts driving together around the M25 - but this year they have taken their efforts to another level.
John Emberton, from Run the Ring, said rather than just raising money they decided the best option was just to take on the conversion for themselves.
They did a call-out and more than 40 Vee Dub owners working in various trades gave up their time to bring the vision for the new centre to fruition.
After all that hard work came a celebration and official opening by Dogs for Autism's patron Chris Packham, who spoke about the importance of dogs in his life.
The Springwatch host told the BBC: "As an autistic person I recognise the value that companionship with another species can have.
"In fact, without knowing that was what was going on through the early part of my life, I developed a real dependence on that relationship and it gave me access to places and people that otherwise I wouldn't have had.
"It's a very important charity and it gives particularly young people at the most vulnerable points in their life a really positive outlook and generates opportunities which otherwise I don't think many of them might have."
Among those to receive help from the charity is Grace whose dog Macca has had a positive impact on her quality of life.
"I get anxious but at the same time I get really overwhelmed - sights, sounds and smells overwhelm me," she said.
"I would not be going out on my own so I would be housebound."
But that has changed since Macca came into her life.
"It's remarkably different - if I didn't have him, I'd be struggling," she added.
