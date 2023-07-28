New Forest families seek food larder help for school holidays

The school summer holidays have begun at a time of rising food costs - so, for some parents, it will be an expensive six weeks. During the holidays, many councils in England offer vouchers or cash payments for those most in need. But some parents are having to turn to food larders for extra help. These schemes provide donated food for residents in exchange for a small membership fee. The BBC visited one food larder in the New Forest in Hampshire to find out how people are coping.