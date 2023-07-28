Mottisfont: Stamp used for medieval pardons to go on display
A wax seal stamp is to go on display at the site of a medieval priory where it is thought to have been used to sell religious pardons.
The mould was found by a metal detectorist two miles from the former priory at Mottisfont in Hampshire.
The National Trust, which runs the site, said the seal would have certified pardons, saving the buyer a year and 40 days in purgatory.
The stamp can be seen at Mottisfont from Saturday.
The charity said the Pope allowed the priory to sell indulgences after its finances suffered from the Black Death plague in the 1340s.
It said: "The documents were certified with a wax impression created by the carving on the seal.
"They removed one year and 40 days off the purchaser's time in purgatory after death while they waited for entrance to heaven."
The seal, from the 15th or 16th Century, bears the name 'Motesfont' and religious figures.
It was found at Lockerley which was the site of a medieval market.
Mottisfont, halfway between Salisbury and Winchester, is now a grand 18th Century house, built on the priory site, with a popular rose garden and grounds.
