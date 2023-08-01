Isle of Wight death: Family wins reinvestigation of fatal overdose
A family has won a legal battle with police over a man's death from an overdose of prescription drugs a day after his release from custody.
Tim Moxey was found dead at his home in Newport, Isle of Wight, in 2020.
His family said a police decision to allow the 39-year-old to keep his stock of strong painkillers led to his death.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has ordered a reinvestigation by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Mr Moxey, who grew up near Bath, Somerset, failed a roadside drugs test following a crash on the Isle of Wight on 18 April 2020.
He was arrested and released the following day, when police returned his two tubs of dihydrocodeine tablets to him, his family said.
On 20 April, the theme park worker was found dead from an overdose of the painkiller, the sleeping medication promethazine and the epilepsy and anxiety drug pregabalin.
The family's solicitor, Andrew Frederick, said: "The police provided Tim with a controlled drug which was a factor causing his death.
"It is quite shocking that they consider that this to be an acceptable form of service to the public."
Mr Moxey's mother, Geraldine Sephton, said: "The police were dismissive of us from the start... We feel let down.
"We are in limbo until a proper, full and fair inquest. We need to know the truth of what contributed to Tim's death."
In a statement, the IOPC said it had previously not upheld a complaint by the family, deeming the force's own investigation to be "reasonable and proportionate".
However, it said it had directed the force to reinvestigate the return of the medication to Mr Moxey after the family brought judicial review proceedings.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed it was reviewing the case.
