Stubbington cemetery murder: Man charged over death

Crofton Cemetery
Police were called to Crofton Cemetery on Monday

A man has been charged with murder after a 71-year-old woman was fatally injured in a cemetery.

Officers were called to Crofton Cemetery, off Lychgate Green in Stubbington, Hampshire, shortly after 15:47 BST on Monday.

Ann Blackwood, from Lee-On-The-Solent, was pronounced dead a short time later despite medical treatment at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Police charged Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent.

He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.